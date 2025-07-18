Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Motivated by the latest drug development regulatory guidance, such as the US Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act 2.0, academic and biopharmaceutical industry professionals are increasingly adopting human-relevant cell models that move away from the use of in vivo animal testing systems. Life science researchers across disciplines need integrated tools for therapeutic development, including primary cells, media, and reagents that support new approach methodologies (NAMs), such as 3D cell culture workflows for toxicity and safety analysis.

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Kevin Grady and Manisha Nautiyal will discuss how primary human cells and optimized media systems can be the building blocks for developing advanced, complex in vitro models that offer improved biological relevance and predictivity while helping reduce reliance on animal testing.

Topics to be covered

An introduction to primary cell lines and media systems for screening and testing drugs and therapies, from basic research to final product release

How biologically relevant and predictive models can be built using primary cell co-culture

The benefits of 3D cell models as NAMs





Kevin Grady

Associate Director, Marketing Strategy

Lonza