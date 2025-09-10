Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins
Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

In this webinar, Lloyd Bod and Nathaniel Robichaud will discuss how analyzing 1,000 plasma proteins across multiple tumor types uncovers distinctive phenotypes.

Wednesday, October 15th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Comprehensive proteomic analysis offers a powerful means of understanding cancer biology and treatment outcomes. However, conventional approaches often lack the throughput, scalability, coverage, and data interoperability required for large-scale or comparative studies. Advances in high-throughput quantitative proteomics now allow scientists to precisely, rapidly, and economically analyze thousands of samples.

In this webinar brought to you by Nomic Bio, Lloyd Bod and Nathaniel Robichaud will discuss how large-scale profiling of the circulating proteome across multiple cancer types reveals unique tumor-specific protein signatures and provides new insights into treatment response.

Topics to be covered:

  • Exploring biomarker discovery opportunities enabled by new proteomics tools
  • Highlighting the unique proteomic features of multiple tumor types, including pancreatic, colorectal, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma
  • Characterizing immunotherapy-specific changes in the circulating proteome
  • Identifying proteomic markers associated with therapeutic response
Lloyd Bod, PhD

Lloyd Bod, PhD
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Principal Investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital 
Associate Member, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

Nathanial Robichaud, PhD

Nathaniel Robichaud, PhD
Scientific Partnerships Lead
Nomic Bio

Sponsored by

  • Nomic Bio

Nomic Bio
