Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 15th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Comprehensive proteomic analysis offers a powerful means of understanding cancer biology and treatment outcomes. However, conventional approaches often lack the throughput, scalability, coverage, and data interoperability required for large-scale or comparative studies. Advances in high-throughput quantitative proteomics now allow scientists to precisely, rapidly, and economically analyze thousands of samples.

In this webinar brought to you by Nomic Bio, Lloyd Bod and Nathaniel Robichaud will discuss how large-scale profiling of the circulating proteome across multiple cancer types reveals unique tumor-specific protein signatures and provides new insights into treatment response.

Topics to be covered:

Exploring biomarker discovery opportunities enabled by new proteomics tools

Highlighting the unique proteomic features of multiple tumor types, including pancreatic, colorectal, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma

Characterizing immunotherapy-specific changes in the circulating proteome

Identifying proteomic markers associated with therapeutic response

Lloyd Bod, PhD

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Principal Investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital

Associate Member, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard