Emerging Therapeutic Strategies in Oncology
Emerging Therapeutic Strategies in Oncology

In this symposium, scientists will highlight cutting-edge cancer treatments and the translational advances guiding their development.

March 17-18, 2026
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

Cancer treatment is rapidly evolving beyond traditional modalities, driven by breakthroughs in immunotherapy, targeted agents, cell and gene therapies, and next-generation delivery platforms. By integrating these approaches with precision diagnostics, researchers are reshaping oncology and redefining clinical outcomes.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, leading experts will discuss advances across the spectrum of emerging cancer therapies, highlighting both preclinical research and translational developments.


   
      Paul Mischel, MD


Paul Mischel, MD
Professor and Vice Chair for Research
Department of Pathology
Stanford University


   
      Neil Bhowmick, PhD


Neil Bhowmick, PhD
President and Chief Scientific Officer
Kairos Pharma


