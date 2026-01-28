Emerging Therapeutic Strategies in Oncology

This Symposium will be hosted live and available on-demand
March 17-18, 2026
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET
Cancer treatment is rapidly evolving beyond traditional modalities, driven by breakthroughs in immunotherapy, targeted agents, cell and gene therapies, and next-generation delivery platforms. By integrating these approaches with precision diagnostics, researchers are reshaping oncology and redefining clinical outcomes.
In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, leading experts will discuss advances across the spectrum of emerging cancer therapies, highlighting both preclinical research and translational developments.
Paul Mischel, MD
Neil Bhowmick, PhD
