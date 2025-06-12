Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

Plasmid DNA (pDNA) is a fundamental starting material for therapeutic development, including for viral vectors, mRNA therapies, and DNA vaccines. Researchers use capture methods such as anion exchange chromatography to prepare high quality pDNA for a range of applications, but it can be difficult to elute plasmid from chromatographic sorbents to achieve sufficient yield. A new plasmid elution method employs arginine and urea to achieve pDNA recovery yields of greater than 90 percent from Mustang™ Q chromatography membrane.

