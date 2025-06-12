Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors
Infographic

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

An improved chromatography membrane elution method helps scientists achieve higher yields of pure plasmid DNA.

Share

Plasmid DNA (pDNA) is a fundamental starting material for therapeutic development, including for viral vectors, mRNA therapies, and DNA vaccines. Researchers use capture methods such as anion exchange chromatography to prepare high quality pDNA for a range of applications, but it can be difficult to elute plasmid from chromatographic sorbents to achieve sufficient yield. A new plasmid elution method employs arginine and urea to achieve pDNA recovery yields of greater than 90 percent from Mustang™ Q chromatography membrane.

Download this poster to learn how to improve plasmid DNA capture and elution with Mustang™ Q chromatography membrane.

Sponsored by

  • cytiva logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Dmitry Zyrin

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

cytiva logo
An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

cytiva logo
Explore new strategies for improving plasmid DNA manufacturing workflows.

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

cytiva logo
Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Element Bioscience Logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

agilent-logo

Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph

parse-biosciences-logo

Pioneering Cancer Plasticity Atlas will help Predict Response to Cancer Therapies