Researchers now employ artificial intelligence (AI) models based on deep learning to make functional predictions about big datasets. While the concepts behind these networks are well established, their inner workings are often invisible to the user. The emerging area of explainable AI (xAI) provides model interpretation techniques that empower life science researchers to uncover the underlying basis on which AI models make such predictions.

In this month’s episode, Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist spoke with Jim Collins from Massachusetts Institute of Technology to learn how researchers are using explainable AI and artificial neural networks to gain mechanistic insights for large scale antibiotic discovery.

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist's Creative Services Team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. Once a month, we bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research.





Speaker:

Jim Collins, PhD

Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science

Professor of Biological Engineering

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

The Wyss Institute, Harvard













