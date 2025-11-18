A sequence map, rendered as different colored bars arranged in vertical columns.
Whitepaper

Exploring the Vast Potential of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing for Clinical Research

Oxford Nanopore sequencing is a cost-effective and scalable option accessible to all types of disease research laboratories.

Share

High-throughput sequencing technologies have helped scientists gain new insights into the mechanisms underlying human health and disease. This has reached the point where high-resolution analysis of genomic loci has become a standard approach for clinical research applications. Technologies based on short sequencing reads are good at detecting single nucleotide variants, but can miss other key genomic elements, such as structural variation, repetitive regions, phasing, and transcript isoform expression. Oxford Nanopore sequencing, with read lengths spanning short sequences to greater than four mega base pairs, gives researchers a cost-effective way to overcome these challenges faced when using traditional sequencing platforms.

Download this white paper to learn more about the advantages of nanopore sequencing for clinical research.

Sponsored by

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, natrot

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo