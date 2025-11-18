Exploring the Vast Potential of Oxford Nanopore Sequencing for Clinical Research

High-throughput sequencing technologies have helped scientists gain new insights into the mechanisms underlying human health and disease. This has reached the point where high-resolution analysis of genomic loci has become a standard approach for clinical research applications. Technologies based on short sequencing reads are good at detecting single nucleotide variants, but can miss other key genomic elements, such as structural variation, repetitive regions, phasing, and transcript isoform expression. Oxford Nanopore sequencing, with read lengths spanning short sequences to greater than four mega base pairs, gives researchers a cost-effective way to overcome these challenges faced when using traditional sequencing platforms.

