Formalin-fixed paraffin embedding (FFPE) is employed in hospitals around the world to preserve and store clinical samples. However, extracting and purifying DNA from FFPE samples presents challenges, potentially causing DNA fragmentation, low yield, or low quality. Furthermore, FFPE extraction protocols are often labor-intensive and involve dangerous chemicals such as xylene. New technology gives scientists the opportunity to automate FFPE sample processing and subsequent DNA extraction and purification.

