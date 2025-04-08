Explore how automation helps scientists extract DNA from FFPE samples
Article

Extracting and Purifying DNA from FFPE Samples

Discover an automated method for processing formalin-fixed paraffin embedded samples for DNA extraction and purification.

Formalin-fixed paraffin embedding (FFPE) is employed in hospitals around the world to preserve and store clinical samples. However, extracting and purifying DNA from FFPE samples presents challenges, potentially causing DNA fragmentation, low yield, or low quality. Furthermore, FFPE extraction protocols are often labor-intensive and involve dangerous chemicals such as xylene. New technology gives scientists the opportunity to automate FFPE sample processing and subsequent DNA extraction and purification. 

Download this application note to discover a new automated method for deparaffinization, lysis, and DNA extraction from FFPE samples. 

