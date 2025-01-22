the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
An illustration of animal and tree silhouettes.
Product

From Water Bears to Grizzly Bears: Unusual Animal Models

Discover how alternative animal models provide new perspectives on physiological and biochemical processes.

Share

Rodents are arguably the most used animal models in biological research. However, scientists can employ alternative animal models, which often possess unique traits or adaptations, to improve their understanding of complex biological phenomena involved in human health and disease and develop novel therapeutics and medical devices.  

Download this ebook from The Scientist to learn how researchers use 

  • Tardigrades to study strategies for surviving extreme conditions
  • Fruit flies to investigate the benefits of exercise over a lifespan
  • Dusky slugs and their adhesive secretions to inspire medical adhesive development
  • Grizzly bears to better understand obesity and diabetes



Sponsored by

  • Taconic Biosciences

Top Image Credit:

©Adobe Stock, Anastasiia Neibauer

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo

Products

Product News

Zymo Research

Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Launches TrailBlazer Tag and TrailBlazer StarBright Dye Label Kits for Antibody Conjugation to StarBright Dyes

Biotium Logo

Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

IndiMag2
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.