Genome Modeling and Design: From the Molecular to Genome Scale

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, August 5th, 2025

12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Genomic modeling and design have the potential to transform synthetic biology research. However, researchers face bottlenecks due to insufficient tools that fail to support a deep understanding of the vastly complicated information hidden in genomes. In this webinar brought to you by Twist Bioscience, Brian Hie will discuss training Evo2, a genomic foundation model, on 9.3 trillion nucleotides from over 128,000 genomes, as well as the model's capabilities in sequence optimization and zero-shot sequence generation.

Topics to be covered:

How Evo2 was built and how it works

Recent projects leveraging Evo2, including new data

The future of Evo2 and genomic foundation models in sequence prediction and engineering