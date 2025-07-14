Genome Modeling and Design: From the Molecular to Genome Scale
Genome Modeling and Design: From the Molecular to Genome Scale

In this webinar, Brian Hie will discuss Evo2, a state-of-the-art genomic foundation model capable of generalist prediction and design tasks across DNA, RNA, and proteins.

Tuesday, August 5th, 2025
12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Genomic modeling and design have the potential to transform synthetic biology research. However, researchers face bottlenecks due to insufficient tools that fail to support a deep understanding of the vastly complicated information hidden in genomes. In this webinar brought to you by Twist Bioscience, Brian Hie will discuss training Evo2, a genomic foundation model, on 9.3 trillion nucleotides from over 128,000 genomes, as well as the model's capabilities in sequence optimization and zero-shot sequence generation. 

Topics to be covered:

  • How Evo2 was built and how it works
  • Recent projects leveraging Evo2, including new data
  • The future of Evo2 and genomic foundation models in sequence prediction and engineering
          Brian Hie


Brian Hie, PhD
 Assistant Professor
Chemical Engineering
Stanford University

Sponsored by

  • Twist Bio&nbsp;

