A photograph of a 12-channel pipette loading a purple solution into a 96-well plate.
Infographic

Innovative Liquid Handling Solutions for Every Application

Discover the ideal liquid handling tools for specific laboratory tasks.

From everyday pipetting to complex, high-throughput assay setup, liquid handling technologies have transformed how scientists work in the laboratory. However, selecting the right solution for each application remains essential to ensuring efficient and effective workflows. 

Download this infographic to learn how liquid handling solutions, such as mechanical and electronic pipettes, adjustable tip spacing models, and automated liquid handling systems, empower researchers to tackle a broad spectrum of scientific tasks.

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, asikkk

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

