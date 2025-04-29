3D rendered neurons
Article

Modeling and Measuring Neurotoxicity in Live Cells

A robust, image-based neurotoxicity assay helps scientists streamline subcellular neuronal analysis with live-cell dyes and high-throughput automated microscopy.

Neuronal cell culture models allow scientists to investigate genetic and patient-derived disease contexts that are crucial for neurotoxicity studies. In vitro image-based neurotoxicity analyses often rely on immunohistochemistry-based techniques that are not only sensitive and specific, but also costly and time consuming. Live-cell dyes are convenient, inexpensive, and rapid neuron culture labeling alternatives. Additionally, automated microscopy and image analysis techniques support researchers performing high-content imaging across disciplines, generating large datasets for faster phenotypic screening.

Download this application note to learn about single-step labeling and high-throughput automated live-cell analysis for capturing complex and specific neuron responses.

Sponsored by

  • agilent technologies logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, t:koto_feja

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

