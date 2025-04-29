Modeling and Measuring Neurotoxicity in Live Cells

Neuronal cell culture models allow scientists to investigate genetic and patient-derived disease contexts that are crucial for neurotoxicity studies. In vitro image-based neurotoxicity analyses often rely on immunohistochemistry-based techniques that are not only sensitive and specific, but also costly and time consuming. Live-cell dyes are convenient, inexpensive, and rapid neuron culture labeling alternatives. Additionally, automated microscopy and image analysis techniques support researchers performing high-content imaging across disciplines, generating large datasets for faster phenotypic screening.

