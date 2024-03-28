LIVE Symposium

Friday, May 24, 2024

11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Time

As research advances continue to improve therapeutic options in oncology, metastatic cancer research may hold the key to even bigger breakthroughs. From cellular motility to immune cell signaling, scientists seek to uncover the pathways that cancer cells take to metastasize.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss cellular mechanisms of metastasis and recent discoveries about how advanced stage cancers move beyond their primary tissue of origin.

Symposium program

11:30 AM – Introduction

11:40 AM – TBD

Jennifer Munson, PhD

12:10 PM – Leptomeningeal metastases overcome a hostile microenvironment

Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD

12:40 PM – Who controls chemotactic gradients?

Robert Insall, PhD

1:10 PM – TBD

Jean-François Côté, PhD

1:40 PM - Open panel Q&A session

Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.



Jennifer Munson, PhD

Principal Investigator

Associate Professor

Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics

Virginia Tech



Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD

Neurologist and Neuro-Oncologist

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Robert Insall, PhD

Professor of Computational Cell Biology

Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology

University College London

School of Cancer Sciences, University of Glasgow



Jean-François Côté, PhD

Full Research Professor

Director, Cytoskeletal Organization and Cell Migration Research

Montreal Clinical Research Institute

University of Montreal