Friday, May 24, 2024
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Time

As research advances continue to improve therapeutic options in oncology, metastatic cancer research may hold the key to even bigger breakthroughs. From cellular motility to immune cell signaling, scientists seek to uncover the pathways that cancer cells take to metastasize. 

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss cellular mechanisms of metastasis and recent discoveries about how advanced stage cancers move beyond their primary tissue of origin.

Symposium program

11:30 AM – Introduction

11:40 AM – TBD

Jennifer Munson, PhD 

12:10 PM – Leptomeningeal metastases overcome a hostile microenvironment

Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD 

12:40 PM – Who controls chemotactic gradients?

Robert Insall, PhD

1:10 PM – TBD

Jean-François Côté, PhD

1:40 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.

Headshot

Jennifer Munson, PhD 
Principal Investigator
Associate Professor
Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics
Virginia Tech


Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD 

Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD 
Neurologist and Neuro-Oncologist
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Robert

Robert Insall, PhD
Professor of Computational Cell Biology
Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology
University College London 
School of Cancer Sciences, University of Glasgow

Headshot

Jean-François Côté, PhD
Full Research Professor
Director, Cytoskeletal Organization and Cell Migration Research
Montreal Clinical Research Institute
University of Montreal

