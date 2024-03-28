LIVE Symposium
Friday, May 24, 2024
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Time
As research advances continue to improve therapeutic options in oncology, metastatic cancer research may hold the key to even bigger breakthroughs. From cellular motility to immune cell signaling, scientists seek to uncover the pathways that cancer cells take to metastasize.
In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss cellular mechanisms of metastasis and recent discoveries about how advanced stage cancers move beyond their primary tissue of origin.
Symposium program
11:30 AM – Introduction
11:40 AM – TBD
Jennifer Munson, PhD
12:10 PM – Leptomeningeal metastases overcome a hostile microenvironment
Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD
12:40 PM – Who controls chemotactic gradients?
Robert Insall, PhD
1:10 PM – TBD
Jean-François Côté, PhD
1:40 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
Jennifer Munson, PhD
Adrienne Boire, MD, PhD
Robert Insall, PhD
Jean-François Côté, PhD