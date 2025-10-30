An abstract image of radiating, multicolored motion lines suggesting controlled agitation.
Article

Optimizing Agitation to Improve Microbial Growth

Determining the best frequency and force when shaking bacterial cultures can produce healthier bacteria with higher growth rates.

Researchers use microbial growth assays for many applications, from examining how different conditions affect certain microbial strains to evaluating the efficacy of antimicrobial compounds. Many factors can affect microbial growth in culture, including temperature, oxygenation, medium composition, and agitation. However, agitation is commonly treated as a yes/no binary, whereas in reality, how bacteria are agitated can have a profound effect on health and growth. Insufficient agitation may lead to poor oxygenation, but excessive agitation can damage cells. 

Download this application note to learn more about finding the optimal agitation parameters for bacterial growth, including the following.

  • The pros and cons of intermittent versus continuous shaking
  • The relationship between strain growth rate and agitation
  • How to test and use different agitation protocols

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, filo

Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

