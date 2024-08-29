Scientists use liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) to quantify protein biomarkers with high sensitivity and specificity in complex sample types, including serum, plasma, and tissues. As the demand to develop and deploy consistent and reproducible LC-MS assays continues to rise, researchers need better workflows for tissue dissociation and homogenization. These steps are the greatest source of variability during sample preparation for LC-MS, and traditional methods are tedious, time consuming, and labor intensive, introducing operator variability. To address these challenges, researchers can turn to automated tissue dissociation and homogenization workflows.

