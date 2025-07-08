Discover how to streamline tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte production.
Producing Tumor-infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapeutics

Manufacturing cell-based therapeutics requires a robust workflow from start to finish.

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) are immune cells that naturally recognize and penetrate tumors to kill cancer cells, making them a promising approach for treating solid tumors. This potential was recently validated by the FDA’s accelerated approval of the first TIL therapy, lifileucel, for advanced melanoma. Developing and manufacturing TILs for the clinic requires a robust workflow from sample acquisition, to cell culture and expansion, to harvest, cryopreservation, and delivery.  

In this infographic, learn more about the challenges and solutions for each step of the TIL therapeutic manufacturing process. 

