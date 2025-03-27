the-scientist Logo
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair
Webinar

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

In this webinar, Michael Longaker and Maksim Plikus will discuss stem cell approaches for wound healing and skin regeneration.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, June 4th, 2025
2:00 - 3:30 PM ET

Skin is an organ wired to regenerate, but wound healing is challenging in extreme cases such as burns or inflammatory conditions. Researchers explore the capacity of stem cells to boost skin regeneration and in doing so develop promising avenues for future therapies.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Michael Longaker and Maksim Plikus will explore the potential of stem cells for repairing hard to heal wounds and skin conditions. 


Michael Longaker, MD


Michael Longaker, MD
Professor
Department of Surgery
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Plikus

Maksim Plikus, PhD
Professor 
Department of Developmental and Cell Biology
University of California, Irvine

 

Sponsored by

  • Taconic Biosciences
  • Acro&nbsp;
  • Bio-Rad

Top Image Credit:

iStock: peepo

A greyscale image of cells dividing.
