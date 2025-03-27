Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, June 4th, 2025

2:00 - 3:30 PM ET

Skin is an organ wired to regenerate, but wound healing is challenging in extreme cases such as burns or inflammatory conditions. Researchers explore the capacity of stem cells to boost skin regeneration and in doing so develop promising avenues for future therapies.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Michael Longaker and Maksim Plikus will explore the potential of stem cells for repairing hard to heal wounds and skin conditions.







Michael Longaker, MD

Professor

Department of Surgery

Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Stanford University School of Medicine