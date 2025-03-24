the-scientist Logo
The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven Benchwork

Discover how new fluidics technologies help scientists make biological breakthroughs through feats of engineering and computational prowess.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, May 23rd, 2025
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Cutting-edge liquid handling-based research is at the forefront of automated laboratory breakthroughs and AI-based discoveries. These technologies enable faster and more efficient workflows for single cell methods, next-generation sequencing, cell culture, and beyond.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss developing and implementing automated microfluidic systems and AI tools for high-throughput discoveries.

Topics to be covered

  • Developing single-cell and single-molecule technologies for high-throughput analysis and computational modeling for complex biological systems 
  • Using AI, robotics, and self-driving laboratories to accelerate the development of new drug formulations

Savaş Tay, PhD


Savas Tay, PhD 
 Professor
 Molecular Engineering
 Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering
 University of Chicago


Zeqing Bao, PhD


Zeqing Bao, PhD
 Staff Research Scientist
 Acceleration Consortium
 University of Toronto


 

  • sampled

A greyscale image of cells dividing.
