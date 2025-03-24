The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven Benchwork

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, May 23rd, 2025

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Cutting-edge liquid handling-based research is at the forefront of automated laboratory breakthroughs and AI-based discoveries. These technologies enable faster and more efficient workflows for single cell methods, next-generation sequencing, cell culture, and beyond.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss developing and implementing automated microfluidic systems and AI tools for high-throughput discoveries.

Topics to be covered

Developing single-cell and single-molecule technologies for high-throughput analysis and computational modeling for complex biological systems

Using AI, robotics, and self-driving laboratories to accelerate the development of new drug formulations







Savas Tay, PhD

Professor

Molecular Engineering

Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering

University of Chicago