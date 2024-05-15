This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
10:00 -11:00 AM ET
Scientists rely on the precision and accuracy of handheld pipettes for their laboratory work. However, these valuable instruments require regular calibration and maintenance to function optimally. In this webinar brought to you by INTEGRA Biosciences, Jared Proulx will explain how to effectively maintain pipettes and how these practices extend their lifespan and safeguard experimental integrity.
Topics to be covered
- Properly storing and cleaning handheld pipettes
- Testing instrument performance and leakage
- Ideal calibration and maintenance schedule
Jared Proulx