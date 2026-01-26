Layered abstract design representing the structure of 3D cell models.
Article

Transitioning to 3D Cell Models for Better Insights

Phenotypic 3D cell models incorporate tissue architectures and extracellular matrices to recapitulate the complexity of the in vivo microenvironment.

Traditionally, scientists have used 2D cell cultures as in vitro models in drug screening studies due to their simplicity and scalability. However, 2D cell models do not recapitulate the complexity of in vivo biology, and consequently, many drug candidates have failed as they moved from in vitro experiments to human clinical trials. 3D cell culture lets scientists better simulate the natural complexity of biology, providing more physiologically relevant models that translate to relevant insights in drug discovery.

Download this guide to learn how phenotypic 3D cell models can support more predictive insights in drug discovery and translational research.

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

