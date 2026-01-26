Transitioning to 3D Cell Models for Better Insights

Traditionally, scientists have used 2D cell cultures as in vitro models in drug screening studies due to their simplicity and scalability. However, 2D cell models do not recapitulate the complexity of in vivo biology, and consequently, many drug candidates have failed as they moved from in vitro experiments to human clinical trials. 3D cell culture lets scientists better simulate the natural complexity of biology, providing more physiologically relevant models that translate to relevant insights in drug discovery.

