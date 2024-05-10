Science begins with a spark of inspiration derived from a curiosity, an idea, or a fascination. A well told scientific story has the power to ignite excitement and inspire discovery in an ongoing chain of creativity and sharing.

Earlier this year, The Scientist, in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, launched What’s Your Story?, a science writing competition that celebrates the contribution of science communication to research and discovery.

We received an overwhelming number of highly ranking entries. After careful consideration, our team of science writers has narrowed down the top finalists. Congratulations to Pedro Andrade[IK1] [NS2] , Megan Keller, Laura Mac-Daniel, Paige Nicklas, Harita Sistu, Vaishnavi Sridhar, and Alara Tuncer! The Scientist’s judging panel is now deliberating on ranking the finalists. The first place winner will receive $500 and the following two runners-up will receive $250 each.

In addition to these cash prizes, we are opening the contest to our readers who can now vote for their favorite story. To participate in the Reader’s Choice contest, head to the public voting page [IK3] to read the finalists’ stories and cast your vote!