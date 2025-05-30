Discover how scientists are devising new strategies to tackle autoimmune disease.
A Double-Edged Sword: Autoimmunity and Pathogenesis

Learn about the factors underlying autoimmune disease and current treatment strategies.

The immune system defends the body against a wide range of internal and external threats. However, this versatility becomes an issue when immune mechanisms target host cells instead—a phenomenon called autoimmunity. Autoimmune diseases can manifest as life-threatening attacks causing organ failure, subtle shifts in biomarker expression with no immediate phenotypic effect, and everything in between. 

Download this poster from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team to learn about the molecular, cellular, and genetic factors underlying susceptibility to and severity of autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes. 

