Bridging Advanced 3D Cell Culture and Real-World Discovery
Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

In this summit, learn how scientists use 3D cell models to uncover treatment resistance, improve biological relevance, and accelerate therapeutic innovation.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

Advanced 3D cell models recreate the complexity of human tissues, enabling researchers to examine tumor progression, probe neurological disorders, and assess therapeutic candidates. By capturing the intricacies of human biology, these models reveal new opportunities to advance research and uncover novel therapeutic avenues.

In this virtual summit brought to you by Inventia Life Science, leading researchers and industry professionals will discuss the real-world influence of advanced 3D cell models in translational research, drug discovery, and disease modeling. The event will feature expert-led case studies, panel discussions, and an in-depth exploration of a next-generation 3D cell culture platform.

Chloe Whitehouse, PhD

Chloe Whitehouse, PhD
Senior Scientist, 3DT Biofabrication
Merck Sharp and Dohme
April Kloxin, PhD

April Kloxin, PhD
Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
University of Delaware
Rodrigo Cristofoletti, PhD

Rodrigo Cristofoletti, PhD
Associate Professor
Director, Center for Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology
Department of Pharmaceutics
University of Florida
          Janny Piñeiro Llanes Janny Piñeiro Llanes, PhD
Research Assistant Professor
University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Center for Pharmacometrics & Systems PharmacologyUniversity of Florida College of Pharmacy, Center for Pharmacometrics & Systems Pharmacology
          Sean Porazinski Sean Porazinski
Head of Application Science
Inventia Life Science

Sponsored by

  • Inventia Life Science

