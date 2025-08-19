Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

1:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

Advanced 3D cell models recreate the complexity of human tissues, enabling researchers to examine tumor progression, probe neurological disorders, and assess therapeutic candidates. By capturing the intricacies of human biology, these models reveal new opportunities to advance research and uncover novel therapeutic avenues.

In this virtual summit brought to you by Inventia Life Science, leading researchers and industry professionals will discuss the real-world influence of advanced 3D cell models in translational research, drug discovery, and disease modeling. The event will feature expert-led case studies, panel discussions, and an in-depth exploration of a next-generation 3D cell culture platform.

Chloe Whitehouse, PhD

Senior Scientist, 3DT Biofabrication

Merck Sharp and Dohme

April Kloxin, PhD

Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

University of Delaware

Rodrigo Cristofoletti, PhD

Associate Professor

Director, Center for Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology

Department of Pharmaceutics

University of Florida

Janny Piñeiro Llanes, PhD

Research Assistant Professor

Research Assistant Professor

University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Center for Pharmacometrics & Systems Pharmacology