Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

Advanced 3D cell models recreate the complexity of human tissues, enabling researchers to examine tumor progression, probe neurological disorders, and assess therapeutic candidates. By capturing the intricacies of human biology, these models reveal new opportunities to advance research and uncover novel therapeutic avenues.
In this virtual summit brought to you by Inventia Life Science, leading researchers and industry professionals will discuss the real-world influence of advanced 3D cell models in translational research, drug discovery, and disease modeling. The event will feature expert-led case studies, panel discussions, and an in-depth exploration of a next-generation 3D cell culture platform.
Chloe Whitehouse, PhD
April Kloxin, PhD
Rodrigo Cristofoletti, PhD
|Janny Piñeiro Llanes, PhD
Research Assistant Professor
University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Center for Pharmacometrics & Systems PharmacologyUniversity of Florida College of Pharmacy, Center for Pharmacometrics & Systems Pharmacology
|Sean Porazinski
Head of Application Science
Inventia Life Science