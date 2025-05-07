A tunnel formed by rainbow colored lights indicating speed and acceleration forward.
Article

Advancing Laboratory Efficiency Through Automation

Automating liquid handling helps scientists do more in the laboratory.

Modern laboratories are under pressure to increase efficiency while maintaining accuracy. Automation has therefore moved from being an advantage to almost becoming a necessity for life science researchers. Automation—especially for liquid handling—helps scientists by improving precision, reducing error, and facilitating scalability in the laboratory. 

Download this application note to learn about how liquid handling automation can serve as a critical driver of innovation and prepare scientists for the future. 

Sponsored by

  • BRANDTECH Scientific logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, MF3d

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

