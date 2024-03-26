Saliva is proving itself to be a readily available and abundant alternative to invasive blood draws and tissue biopsies as a source of nucleic acids. Indeed, saliva-based testing has become popular in recent years for both disease research and diagnostics. However, earlier saliva collection solutions were designed for either DNA or RNA applications. With researchers increasingly moving towards multi-omic approaches, there is a need for saliva collection that can collect and stabilize both DNA and RNA.

Download this white paper from DNA Genotek Inc. to discover a new device that pairs the benefits of saliva collection with the performance needed for multi-omic research.