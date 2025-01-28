Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, April 3rd, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

In the immuno-oncology field, scientists discover, test, and validate novel immunotherapeutic agents that leverage the human immune system to fight cancer, such as checkpoint inhibitors, vaccine-based therapies, and cell-based treatments. To ensure the efficacy and safety of these therapies, researchers must evaluate a treatment’s immunogenicity, which includes a broad spectrum of pharmacologic reactions, ranging from intended on-target immune activation to unwanted off-target secondary responses that drive immunotoxicity and other safety considerations.

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Ethan Shelkey and Aurita Menezes will discuss the effects of donor variability in cell-based assays for measuring drug immunogenicity and immunotoxicity.

Topics to be covered

The variety of cell-based assays used for immunogenicity testing

Critical considerations in the design of these assays, such as donor selection

Application trends in the immuno-oncology field







Ethan Shelkey, PhD

Research Scientist

Lonza