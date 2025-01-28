the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research
Webinar

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

In this webinar, Ethan Shelkey and Aurita Menezes will highlight key aspects in the design of cell-based assays.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, April 3rd, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

In the immuno-oncology field, scientists discover, test, and validate novel immunotherapeutic agents that leverage the human immune system to fight cancer, such as checkpoint inhibitors, vaccine-based therapies, and cell-based treatments. To ensure the efficacy and safety of these therapies, researchers must evaluate a treatment’s immunogenicity, which includes a broad spectrum of pharmacologic reactions, ranging from intended on-target immune activation to unwanted off-target secondary responses that drive immunotoxicity and other safety considerations. 

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Ethan Shelkey and Aurita Menezes will discuss the effects of donor variability in cell-based assays for measuring drug immunogenicity and immunotoxicity.

Topics to be covered

  • The variety of cell-based assays used for immunogenicity testing
  • Critical considerations in the design of these assays, such as donor selection 
  • Application trends in the immuno-oncology field

Ethan Shelkey, PhD



Ethan Shelkey, PhD
Research Scientist
Lonza


Aurita Menezes, PhD

Aurita Menezes, PhD
Senior Market Development Manager
Lonza

Sponsored by

  • Lonza

Top Image Credit:

iStock: NatalyaBurova

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo

Products

Product News

Zymo Research

Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Launches TrailBlazer Tag and TrailBlazer StarBright Dye Label Kits for Antibody Conjugation to StarBright Dyes

Biotium Logo

Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

IndiMag2
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.