This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Monday, April 1, 2024
10:00-11:30 AM ET
Epigenetics play a significant role in cancer onset and spread, and scientists explore epigenetic regulators for their roles in carcinogenesis. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Özgen Deniz and Christina Leslie will explore the role of epigenetic dysregulation in cancer and how to utilize epigenomic data to dissect the molecular pathology of cancer.
Topics to be covered
- Epigenetic dysregulation of the repeatome in cancer
Özgen Deniz, PhD
Christina Leslie, PhD