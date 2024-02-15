This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Monday, April 1, 2024

10:00-11:30 AM ET

Epigenetics play a significant role in cancer onset and spread, and scientists explore epigenetic regulators for their roles in carcinogenesis. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Özgen Deniz and Christina Leslie will explore the role of epigenetic dysregulation in cancer and how to utilize epigenomic data to dissect the molecular pathology of cancer.

Topics to be covered

Epigenetic dysregulation of the repeatome in cancer





Özgen Deniz, PhD

Assistant Professor

Barts Cancer Institute

Queen Mary University of London



Christina Leslie, PhD

Member

Computational and Systems Biology Program

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center