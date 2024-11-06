 LIVE Symposium

Thursday, December 12, 2024
1:00 PM-4:00 PM ET (10:00 AM-1:00 PM PT)

As next-generation sequencing becomes more accessible, scientists gain unprecedented resolution to explore the underpinnings of health and disease. The information they have obtained has revolutionized how rare diseases and cancers are understood.

In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will explore the NGS platforms and complementary omics technologies essential for rare disease research. The panel will also discuss the lessons researchers continue to learn about rare diseases and more common disorders such as cancer from sequencing-powered data.

Symposium program

1:00 PM – Introduction

1:10 PM- TBD

Carlos Cruchaga, PhD

1:45 PM – TBD

Anna Nam, MD

2:20 PM – Leveraging NGS for Uncovering Rare Disease Mechanisms

Anupriya Dalmia, PhD  

2:55 PM – TBD

Laura Huckins, PhD

3:20 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Nathan Ni from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.


Carlos Cruchaga, PhD
Barbara Burton & Reuben Morriss III Professor of Psychiatry
Department of Psychiatry
Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Anna Nam, MD
Assistant Professor
Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Weill Cornell Medicine

Anupriya Dalmia, PhD
Senior Researcher
UK Dementia Research Institute
University College London

Laura Huckins, PhD
Associate Professor 
Psychiatry
Yale University



     