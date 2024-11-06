LIVE Symposium

Thursday, December 12, 2024

1:00 PM-4:00 PM ET (10:00 AM-1:00 PM PT)

As next-generation sequencing becomes more accessible, scientists gain unprecedented resolution to explore the underpinnings of health and disease. The information they have obtained has revolutionized how rare diseases and cancers are understood.

In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will explore the NGS platforms and complementary omics technologies essential for rare disease research. The panel will also discuss the lessons researchers continue to learn about rare diseases and more common disorders such as cancer from sequencing-powered data.

Symposium program

1:00 PM – Introduction

1:10 PM- TBD

Carlos Cruchaga, PhD

1:45 PM – TBD

Anna Nam, MD

2:20 PM – Leveraging NGS for Uncovering Rare Disease Mechanisms

Anupriya Dalmia, PhD

2:55 PM – TBD

Laura Huckins, PhD

3:20 PM - Open panel Q&A session

Nathan Ni from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.







Carlos Cruchaga, PhD

Barbara Burton & Reuben Morriss III Professor of Psychiatry

Department of Psychiatry

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis



Anna Nam, MD

Assistant Professor

Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Weill Cornell Medicine



Anupriya Dalmia, PhD

Senior Researcher

UK Dementia Research Institute

University College London



Laura Huckins, PhD

Associate Professor

Psychiatry

Yale University

