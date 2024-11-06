LIVE Symposium
Thursday, December 12, 2024
1:00 PM-4:00 PM ET (10:00 AM-1:00 PM PT)
As next-generation sequencing becomes more accessible, scientists gain unprecedented resolution to explore the underpinnings of health and disease. The information they have obtained has revolutionized how rare diseases and cancers are understood.
In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will explore the NGS platforms and complementary omics technologies essential for rare disease research. The panel will also discuss the lessons researchers continue to learn about rare diseases and more common disorders such as cancer from sequencing-powered data.
Symposium program
1:00 PM – Introduction
1:10 PM- TBD
Carlos Cruchaga, PhD
1:45 PM – TBD
Anna Nam, MD
2:20 PM – Leveraging NGS for Uncovering Rare Disease Mechanisms
Anupriya Dalmia, PhD
2:55 PM – TBD
Laura Huckins, PhD
3:20 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Nathan Ni from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
