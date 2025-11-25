Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.
Infographic

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Within the tumor microenvironment, networks of cells and molecular signals form a dynamic landscape that drives disease progression.

The inflammatory tumor microenvironment (TME) is a complex network of cancer, immune, and stromal cells interacting through cytokines and growth factors to drive tumor growth, angiogenesis, and immune suppression. These intricate and dynamic interactions are difficult to unravel, but studying them provides a deeper understanding of the mechanisms underlying cancer progression.

Download this poster to learn about

  • The evolving and chronically inflamed nature of the TME
  • How diverse cell populations, including tumor-associated macrophages and cancer-associated fibroblasts, coordinate to shape tumor behavior
  • Key signaling molecules, such as transforming growth factor β and interleukin 6, that regulate tumor-promoting and immune-suppressive processes within the environment

