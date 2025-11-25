Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

The inflammatory tumor microenvironment (TME) is a complex network of cancer, immune, and stromal cells interacting through cytokines and growth factors to drive tumor growth, angiogenesis, and immune suppression. These intricate and dynamic interactions are difficult to unravel, but studying them provides a deeper understanding of the mechanisms underlying cancer progression.
- The evolving and chronically inflamed nature of the TME
- How diverse cell populations, including tumor-associated macrophages and cancer-associated fibroblasts, coordinate to shape tumor behavior
- Key signaling molecules, such as transforming growth factor β and interleukin 6, that regulate tumor-promoting and immune-suppressive processes within the environment