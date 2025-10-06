Colorful fruits and vegetables photographed from above.
Infographic

Exploring the Link Between Fasting and Cardiovascular Health

Fasting activates cellular and molecular mechanisms that support cardiovascular wellness.

Share

Fasting is proving to be a health elixir, with positive implications for various metabolic, immune, and cardiovascular processes. Researchers are shedding new light on this ancient practice, with new findings about the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underscore the positive effects of fasting on cardiovascular health and beyond. 

Download this poster from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team to explore how fasting is increasingly becoming an important tool in preventing and treating cardiovascular disease. 

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Milan Krasula

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

DeNovix Logo
Cytosurge Logo

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production