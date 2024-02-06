New SARS-CoV-2 variants have driven new waves of infection and negatively affected the efficacy of existing therapeutics. Identifying new antibodies capable of providing durable protection either across multiple variants or specifically targeting novel ones is therefore paramount, both for covid and other viral infectious diseases. Vaccination is a prominent source of novel antibodies with potential therapeutic applicability, as the process induces the in vivo production of a broad and varied range of antibodies. Indeed, a recent study shows that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 can even yield antibodies with efficacy against other or yet-unknown viral variants.

