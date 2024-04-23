Geneticists and genomicists face numerous challenges in their research, including technical complexities, a demand for precision, and ensuring reproducibility. High-quality reagents, including ultrapure water, are essential to the reliability and integrity of research outcomes. Ultrapure water, in particular, is vital to the reproducibility of a wide spectrum of molecular biology experiments. It has an understated yet pivotal role in genetic research because it is used extensively across a variety of methodologies, including sample, media, and RNA preparation.

Download this article from ELGA Veolia to explore the role of ultrapure water in genetic and genomic research, and how its use can help researchers sidestep potential obstacles.