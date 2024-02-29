Scientists often turn to high throughput screening (HTS) to quickly assay large-scale compound libraries against a desired target, accelerating life science research. New technologies and relevant model systems facilitate HTS for both foundational and translational applications.

Download this ebook from The Scientist to learn about current cell biology research employing HTS, including

A lab-on-a-chip device for Caenorhabditis elegans models of reproductive aging

High throughput tumor organoid models for patient-specific drug screening

Large-scale DNA integration tools to genetically modified stem cells

Neural spheroid screens for new compounds to treat opioid use disorder