Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Simplest workflow with the most flexible applications for translational research.

The QX Continuum Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) System* combines a simple workflow with sensitivity and precision, empowering researchers to explore a wide range of applications. From detecting subtle changes in gene expression to analyzing copy number variations, identifying rare mutations, or achieving absolute quantification, the system delivers reliable results that meet the needs of varied research objectives. Its advanced capabilities eliminate the need for standard curves or extensive training, allowing for seamless integration into existing research workflows and supporting diverse experimental needs.

Product Specifications:

Channels4
Input Volume16 μL
Partitions
~ 25,000 
Automation
Full
Throughput — # plates
1*
Throughput — # wells
96
Time to full result
6 hr
Time to result for 96 wells
6 hr


*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

