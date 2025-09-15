Postdoc Portrait: Iryna Vasyliv

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

Hello! I am Iryna Vasyliv, a postdoctoral researcher at the Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford (MIPS). I am a pediatric radiologist by training. My current research focuses on pediatric oncologic imaging, with special interest in CAR T-cell therapy, and PET/MRI biomarkers.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My interest in science began early, inspired by curiosity about how diseases affect the human body and how medicine can restore health. During medical school, I was drawn to radiology because it combines technology, biology, and patient care in a uniquely integrative way. My early clinical work in pediatric radiology exposed me to children with cancer, and I witnessed both the struggles of families and the remarkable resilience of young patients. This experience motivated me to focus on oncologic imaging. Later, as I trained in advanced imaging and became involved in research, I became fascinated by the interplay between new therapies and the immune system. This curiosity led me to explore chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, where imaging plays a critical role in understanding treatment response and complications. What excites me most is the possibility that imaging research can directly improve patient outcomes by bridging science and care.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research projects at MIPS focuses on CAR T-cell therapy, which I approach from a radiological perspective. As a radiologist, I am fascinated by how advanced imaging can help us better understand both treatment response and potential complications of this novel therapy. What excites me most is the chance to apply radiology beyond diagnostics, using it as a tool to uncover new insights into immune therapies and to support precision medicine for children. I am especially grateful to be working under the guidance of my PI, whose mentorship combines scientific rigor with creativity and constant encouragement. Her vision inspires me to pursue meaningful questions and think critically about how imaging research can directly benefit patients. This project has not only deepened my expertise in pediatric oncologic imaging but also reinforced my passion for using advanced radiology tools to improve outcomes for vulnerable patient populations.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been realizing how radiology can bridge clinical practice and research. During my time at Stanford University, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to imaging studies in immunotherapy, which gave me a broader perspective on how research can support better outcomes for patients.

At the same time, I am currently dedicating much of my energy to preparing for the USMLE exam, which is an important step for me to return to clinical work in the United States. Studying intensively while continuing my research has been both challenging and rewarding, but it reinforces my long-term goal: to bring together my academic background with hands-on patient care. For me, this combination of learning from research while moving closer to clinical practice has been the most meaningful part of my journey so far. It reminds me every day why I chose medicine in the first place: to keep learning and to be able to use that knowledge to help patients directly.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a radioisotope. Unlike an instrument that only measures or processes, a radioisotope radiates. It carries intrinsic energy, it transforms its environment, and it can reveal what is hidden beneath the surface. I feel this resonates with my scientific journey: I do not simply observe or record, I want to illuminate, to uncover, and to change how we understand disease processes. In radiology and molecular imaging, radioisotopes are essential because they bridge biology and visibility to make the invisible visible. Similarly, I see myself as someone who brings clarity where things are uncertain, who contributes energy and perspective to a team, and who leaves a lasting impact on projects and people around me. Being a radioisotope reflects my vibe: dynamic, sometimes intense, but always purposeful; driven by a desire to reveal and to contribute to something larger than myself.





