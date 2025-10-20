Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.
Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery

A newly developed blood collection tube can provide extended protein stability and simplify sample storage and transportation logistics.

Plasma proteomics holds immense promise for biomarker discovery and disease research. However, preserving sample integrity for reliable downstream analysis can be challenging, as general blood collection tubes (BCT) are not intended to stabilize proteins. A novel blood collection tube, HEMAcollect™●PROTEIN BCT, enables plasma protein stabilization in whole blood at the point of collection, maintains protein integrity, simplifies sample handling, and helps scale research without compromising quality.

Download this datasheet to learn more about how HEMAcollect™●PROTEIN BCT can add value to workflows through the following features.

  • Preserving draw-time concentrations of plasma proteins in whole blood for 7 days* at room temperature
  • Eliminating the need for immediate plasma centrifugation or freezing
  • Maintaining direct compatibility with a range of proteomic technologies, including mass spectrometry, immunoassays, and affinity-based platforms


HEMAcollect™•PROTEIN BCT is For Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

*Stabilization is determined from a representative subset of plasma proteins.

