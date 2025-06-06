Conceptual image of gene sequencing showing multicolored bands in a spiral arrangement on a black background.
Article

Rare Disease Research Gets a Boost from Automated NGS Solutions

Learn how the latest cutting-edge technology streamlines workflows and supports breakthroughs for some of the most understudied diseases.

Share

Genomics analysis using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology is fundamental to successful high-throughput testing of a broad range of samples. NGS is particularly impactful for rare disease research, where a better understanding of the underlying genomics has the potential to significantly improve screening, monitoring, and treatment for some of the most understudied disorders.

Download this article to learn how a woman and children’s hospital in Paris uses automated NGS solutions to advance their exploration of chronic and acute rare diseases.

Sponsored by

  • agilent technologies logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, ArtHead-

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Element Bioscience Logo
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Twist Bio&nbsp;
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

BD
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

MicroQuant™ by ATCC logo

Products

Product News

alamar-logo
waters-logo

How Alderley Analytical are Delivering eXtreme Robustness in Bioanalysis

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery

Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

Sapio Sciences_Logo

Sapio Sciences Appoints Gordon McCall as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Operational Excellence