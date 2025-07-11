Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, August 21st, 2025

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Advancing neurological disorder research requires model systems that more accurately reflect the human brain. 3D cell cultures, such as organoids and spheroids, have emerged as game-changers by better recapitulating the brain’s complex structure and function. These models open the door for high-throughput drug screening and the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Cathryn Haigh and Lena Smirnova will discuss how cutting-edge 3D brain cell culture models advance their understanding of neurological disorders and accelerate drug discovery.

Topics to be covered

Developing a prion-infected human cerebral organoid model to improve therapeutic development for prion diseases

Applying brain microphysiological systems with translational potential to investigate complex neurobiological processes, including metal-induced synaptic changes



Cathryn Haigh, PhD

Chief, Prion Cell Biology Unit

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease