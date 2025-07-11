Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery
Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery

In this webinar, learn how scientists use advanced human brain models to uncover treatment strategies for complex neurological conditions.

Tuesday, August 21st, 2025
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Advancing neurological disorder research requires model systems that more accurately reflect the human brain. 3D cell cultures, such as organoids and spheroids, have emerged as game-changers by better recapitulating the brain’s complex structure and function. These models open the door for high-throughput drug screening and the development of novel therapeutic strategies. 

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Cathryn Haigh and Lena Smirnova will discuss how cutting-edge 3D brain cell culture models advance their understanding of neurological disorders and accelerate drug discovery.

Topics to be covered

  • Developing a prion-infected human cerebral organoid model to improve therapeutic development for prion diseases
  • Applying brain microphysiological systems with translational potential to investigate complex neurobiological processes, including metal-induced synaptic changes
Cathryn Haigh, PhD
Chief, Prion Cell Biology Unit
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease

Lena Smirnova, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Environmental Health and Engineering
Johns Hopkins University

