This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, February 27th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

There are distinct neurobiological differences between the male and female brain, which are evident in both healthy individuals and those affected by neurodegenerative diseases. However, in vitro model development has historically been disproportionately focused on male biology, reflecting a bias that has shaped research for decades. This, coupled with the lack of readily available female models, has hindered researchers' ability to study critical sex differences in drug responses and cellular functions, leaving considerable gaps in our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases.

In this webinar brought to you by bit.bio, Antonella Santuccione Chadha and Melanie Einsiedler from the Women’s Brain Foundation and Rebecca Northeast from bit.bio will explore the importance of incorporating female representation within in vitro modeling and discuss how the latest cell programming technology is providing microglia with a female donor background to advance neurological research.

Topics to be covered

Introduction to the Women's Brain Foundation and the challenges they aim to solve

Practical strategies for integrating sex as a biological variable in the design of in vitro models for neurological disorders

How bit.bio’s deterministically programmed human iPSC-derived female microglia provide a rapid, functional solution for addressing sex differences in neurodegeneration and drug discovery



Antonella Santuccione Chadha, MD

Founder and CEO

Women’s Brain Foundation





Melanie Einsiedler, PhD

Scientific Contributor

Women's Brain Foundation





Rebecca Northeast, PhD

Senior Product Manager

bit.bio

