Synthetic Biology for Brain Disease Research

Thursday, March 6th, 2025

2:30 - 4:00 PM ET

Neurological disorders have been historically difficult to treat due to the intractable nature of the brain and nervous system. However, synthetic biology enables scientists to develop technologies and techniques for imaging and manipulating the brain to better characterize biological problems.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Ed Boyden and Jerzy Szablowski will talk about how synthetic biology can help researchers elucidate brain function and develop new tools for treating neurological disorders.





Ed Boyden, PhD

Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Howard Hughes Medical Institute



