Synthetic Biology for Brain Disease Research
Synthetic Biology for Brain Disease Research

In this webinar, Ed Boyden and Jerzy Szablowski will talk about how synthetic biology can help develop tools for studying and repairing the brain.

Thursday, March 6th, 2025
2:30 - 4:00 PM ET

Neurological disorders have been historically difficult to treat due to the intractable nature of the brain and nervous system. However, synthetic biology enables scientists to develop technologies and techniques for imaging and manipulating the brain to better characterize biological problems. 

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Ed Boyden and Jerzy Szablowski will talk about how synthetic biology can help researchers elucidate brain function and develop new tools for treating neurological disorders.


Ed Boyden, PhD

Ed Boyden, PhD
Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Howard Hughes Medical Institute



Jerzy Szablowski, PhD

Jerzy Szablowski, PhD
Assistant Professor of Bioengineering
Rice University

Top Image Credit:

iStock: XH4D

