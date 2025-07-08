A large number of stylized antibodies
The Holy Grail Hunt in De Novo Antibody Design

Using AI and Multiplexed Gene Fragments, researchers developed a novel design approach to encode thousands of single-domain antibodies without compromising sequence integrity.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have become a prominent therapeutic modality due to their binding specificity and ability to engage a diverse range of targets. However, isolating mAbs remains a laborious process, traditionally requiring animal immunization or vast library screens of randomly generated variants. To address these limitations, a research team at the University of Washington, led by Nobel Laureate David Baker, leveraged artificial intelligence (AI), multiplex gene synthesis, and de novo protein design software to rationally design and validate single-domain antibodies.

Download this case study to learn how multiplex gene synthesis helps researchers overcome bottlenecks in AI-driven protein engineering, translating in silico designs into experimentally testable sequences at scale. 

