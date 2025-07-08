The Holy Grail Hunt in De Novo Antibody Design

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have become a prominent therapeutic modality due to their binding specificity and ability to engage a diverse range of targets. However, isolating mAbs remains a laborious process, traditionally requiring animal immunization or vast library screens of randomly generated variants. To address these limitations, a research team at the University of Washington, led by Nobel Laureate David Baker, leveraged artificial intelligence (AI), multiplex gene synthesis, and de novo protein design software to rationally design and validate single-domain antibodies.

