Transform Omics Workflows with Scalable Cell Prep

Cell enrichment and debris removal are essential for producing high-quality data from single-cell and multiomics experiments. Yet, traditional methods such as centrifugation and magnetic bead separation often involve time-consuming manual steps and limited scalability. These barriers hinder high-throughput studies and delay actionable insights.

Levitation-based technology overcomes legacy method limitations and provides scientists with a simplified, label-free, and scalable enrichment and debris removal alternative.

Download this white paper to learn more about