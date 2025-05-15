Graphic of silver and gold 3D spheres levitating in space
Whitepaper

Transform Omics Workflows with Scalable Cell Prep

Levitation-based cell enrichment streamlines workflows and enhances reproducibility.

Cell enrichment and debris removal are essential for producing high-quality data from single-cell and multiomics experiments. Yet, traditional methods such as centrifugation and magnetic bead separation often involve time-consuming manual steps and limited scalability. These barriers hinder high-throughput studies and delay actionable insights. 

Levitation-based technology overcomes legacy method limitations and provides scientists with a simplified, label-free, and scalable enrichment and debris removal alternative.

Download this white paper to learn more about

  • How scalable cell enrichment accelerates single-cell and omics workflows
  • Strategies for increasing sample quality without compromising viability
  • Practical use cases demonstrating streamlined workflows and reproducible results

agilent technologies logo