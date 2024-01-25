This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
11:30 AM- 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Brain organoids are useful models for understanding human brain development and disease. Scientists create innovative tools and techniques to produce and manipulate brain organoids, uncovering new applications in biomedical sciences, bioengineering, and beyond.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Sofie Salama and Alysson Muotri will share how they use brain organoids to investigate neurodevelopment and brain evolution.
Topics to be covered
- Stem cell-derived models of the human brain for development and behavior research
- How researchers use human brain organoids to mimic human neurodevelopment
- Organoid applications in biomedical sciences, brain evolution, and engineering
Sofie Salama, PhD
Alysson R. Muotri, PhD