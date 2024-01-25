This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

11:30 AM- 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Brain organoids are useful models for understanding human brain development and disease. Scientists create innovative tools and techniques to produce and manipulate brain organoids, uncovering new applications in biomedical sciences, bioengineering, and beyond.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Sofie Salama and Alysson Muotri will share how they use brain organoids to investigate neurodevelopment and brain evolution.

Topics to be covered

Stem cell-derived models of the human brain for development and behavior research

How researchers use human brain organoids to mimic human neurodevelopment

Organoid applications in biomedical sciences, brain evolution, and engineering



Sofie Salama, PhD

Professor, Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology

Faculty Director of Diversity

Affiliated Faculty UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute

University of California, Santa Cruz



Alysson R. Muotri, PhD

Professor

Director, Archealization Center (ArchC)

Director, Sanford Stem Cell Education and Integrated Space Stem Cell Orbital Research (ISSCOR) Center

Director, Gene Therapy Initiative

Associate Director, Center for Academic Research and Training in Anthropogeny (CARTA)