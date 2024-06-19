LIVE Symposium

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

1:00 - 4:00 PM Eastern Time

The COVID-19 pandemic brought mRNA-based vaccines to the forefront. However, many challenges still exist in the field of RNA medicines, including identifying what additional diseases could be targeted and how best to deliver vaccines and other therapeutics.

In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will discuss mRNA-based vaccines, current approaches and challenges, and how researchers are moving RNA therapeutics forward in exciting new directions.

Symposium program

1:00 PM – Introduction

1:10 PM – Engineering Synthetic Biodegradable Lipid Nanoparticles for mRNA Vaccines

Qiaobing Xu, PhD

1:45 PM – TBD

Kathryn Whitehead, PhD

2:20 PM – Next-Generation RNA Vaccines & Therapies

Anna Blakney, PhD

2:55 PM – TBD

TBD

3:20 PM - Open panel Q&A session

Nathan Ni from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.



Qiaobing Xu, PhD

Professor

Biomedical Engineering

Tufts University



Kathryn Whitehead, PhD

Professor

Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering

Carnegie Mellon University



Anna Blakney, PhD

Assistant Professor

Tier 2 Canada Research Chair

Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering

University of British Columbia