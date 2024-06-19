LIVE Symposium
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
1:00 - 4:00 PM Eastern Time
The COVID-19 pandemic brought mRNA-based vaccines to the forefront. However, many challenges still exist in the field of RNA medicines, including identifying what additional diseases could be targeted and how best to deliver vaccines and other therapeutics.
In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will discuss mRNA-based vaccines, current approaches and challenges, and how researchers are moving RNA therapeutics forward in exciting new directions.
Symposium program
1:00 PM – Introduction
1:10 PM – Engineering Synthetic Biodegradable Lipid Nanoparticles for mRNA Vaccines
Qiaobing Xu, PhD
1:45 PM – TBD
Kathryn Whitehead, PhD
2:20 PM – Next-Generation RNA Vaccines & Therapies
Anna Blakney, PhD
2:55 PM – TBD
TBD
3:20 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Nathan Ni from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
