10x Genomics and A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore Launch TISHUMAP Study to Advance AI-Driven Drug Target Discovery

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, and the A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR GIS), today announced a research collaboration for the Target Inference from Spatialomics & Histology Using Multimodal AI & Phenotypes (TISHUMAP) project. This initiative will leverage 10x Genomics’ Xenium platform and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze thousands of tissue samples with the goal of accelerating drug target discovery and enabling precision medicine for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

As part of the TISHUMAP study, A*STAR GIS and 10x Genomics will analyze up to 2,500 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) clinical tissue samples, including those from gastric, liver and colorectal cancers. Unlike traditional methods that require tissues to be broken down, 10x Genomics’ Xenium platform uniquely enables researchers to visualize gene activity directly within individual cells in intact tissues. This approach generates a comprehensive and precise molecular-level map, clearly illustrating how cells are positioned, interact and function within their natural biological context. When combined with advanced AI, this powerful capability allows researchers to detect critical patterns across large datasets swiftly, significantly advancing the identification of novel biomarkers and drug targets. The goal is to pave the way for the development of new diagnostics and, in the future, personalized treatment plans for patients.

“We are excited to partner with 10x Genomics on TISHUMAP, a transformative initiative in large-scale spatial omics for drug target discovery,” said Dr. Shyam Prabhakar, Associate Director, Spatial and Single Cell Systems at A*STAR GIS. “TISHUMAP builds on A*STAR GIS’ leading role in translational genomics in Asia and 10x Genomics’ commitment to advancing human health through spatial and single cell innovations. Together, we are building the foundation for new diagnostics and more effective therapies for various cancers and precancerous conditions.”

This collaboration spans both data generation and analysis stages, including tailored gene panels designed for specific research questions and intelligent software pipelines for efficient management of large datasets. A*STAR GIS and 10x Genomics will work together to streamline lab workflows and build advanced tools that simplify how scientists prepare samples, capture images, and analyze spatial biology data. They’ll also co-develop custom gene panels and smart software pipelines designed to handle the massive datasets generated by this cutting-edge research.

“With Xenium, we are uncovering how biology works at subcellular resolution, revealing the underlying mechanisms of health and disease. By delivering accessible and transformative spatial biology, Xenium empowers scientists everywhere to ask bigger questions and unlock discoveries that were previously out of reach,” said Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics. “Spatial biology and advanced AI is the future of precision medicine. We are proud to partner with A*STAR GIS to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and therapies.”