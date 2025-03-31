the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

A Protein Ratio Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Decades in Advance

Current biomarkers of cognitive impairment in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease perform poorly. Now, a stronger predictor emerges.

Sahana Sitaraman, PhD
Sahana Sitaraman, PhD
| 3 min read
An abstract concept of cognitive impairment in Alzheimer’s disease depicted using the loss of leaves from a tree in the shape of a human face.

Using data from more than 3000 people, researchers have described a new and more robust protein biomarker to predict cognitive impairment in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

©istock, wildpixel

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

In 1906, a 50-year-old woman in Germany died of a mysterious illness. Before her death, she presented with a combination of symptoms that stumped doctors—progressive memory loss, paranoia, confusion, and aggression. A closer look into her brain post-mortem revealed abnormal clumps and tangled bundles of fibers. This was the first documented case of Alzheimer’s disease, described in detail by Alois Alzheimer, a clinical psychiatrist and neuroanatomist.1 His characterization of the disease pathology is still used for diagnosis of this neurodegenerative disorder. Scientists now know that the clumps are plaques formed by the protein fragment amyloid-beta (Aβ) and the tangles are abnormal accumulations of the protein tau within neurons.

Although researchers have since made substantial strides towards uncovering the mechanisms of the disease, certain aspects remain unclear. People with Alzheimer’s disease can show cognitive impairment—difficulty with thinking, making decisions, learning, and remembering—between the ages of 40 and 100 years. The conversion of mild cognitive decline into dementia can take anywhere between two and 20 years after the onset of first symptoms.2 Clinicians rely on the appearance of Aβ plaques and tau tangles in diagnostic imaging to predict the chances and timing of cognitive impairment. However, these parameters explain only 20–40 percent of the variation in the population, making them unreliable.3 In fact, some people with Aβ plaques maintain normal cognitive abilities. Now, based on experimental and machine learning analysis of data collected over decades, a cohort of researchers have reported a potential signature to estimate the tendency for cognitive decline in individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease.4 This predictor, which is independent of Aβ and tau tangles, is a significantly stronger indicator of cognitive decline than the current gold-standard biomarkers.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Microbiology
SNO-y Protein Levels Help Explain Why More Women Develop Alzheimer’s
Read More

To identify proteins that are strongly associated with Alzheimer’s diseases and cognitive decline, Tony Wyss-Coray, a neurologist at Stanford Medicine, and his colleagues performed a large-scale proteomic analysis (measuring more than 7,000 proteins per sample) on the cerebrospinal fluid of more than 3,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease across Sweden, Finland, and the US. The team also had access to detailed information on the cognitive status of the individuals over multiple years, their age, sex, Aβ and tau biomarkers, and Alzheimer’s disease risk genes. They observed changes in the expression of hundreds of proteins with respect to cognitive impairment, the most significant of which were proteins present at neuronal connections, or synapses. Using machine learning, the researchers arrived at a new signature of cognitive impairment—a ratio of two synaptic proteins, YWHAG:NPTX2.

Wyss-Coray and his team observed that an increase in YWHAG:NPTX2 was a robust predictor of cognitive decline across all cohorts, suggesting its potential use in clinical settings. Individuals with high YWHAG:NPTX2 had a 15-times higher risk of suffering cognitive decline than those with a low ratio. When the researchers compared its performance to currently used predictors—Aβ, tau, or neurodegeneration markers—the YWHAG to NPTX2 ratio was substantially better at estimating the risk of cognitive dysfunction. Moreover, individuals with high levels of tau tangles had high YWHAG:NPTX2, but the reverse was not true, indicating the ratio of these proteins changes before tau tangles appear in Alzheimer’s disease.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Neuroscience
The Misunderstood Proteins of Neurodegeneration
Read More

The team wanted to know if the ratio between YWHAG and NPTX2 could predict the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in people with a diagnosis or those with a genetic risk of the disease. They determined that YWHAG:NPTX2 starts increasing 30 years before plaques and tangles form. While everyone showed an age related increase in YWHAG:NPTX2, individuals with Alzheimer’s disease-associated genes had a steeper rise in the ratio. Symptoms in these people generally manifested 20 years after YWHAG:NPTX2 increased.

Wyss-Coray and his colleagues speculate that YWHAG:NPTX2 is a measure of synapse dysfunction, which could be restored by therapeutically targeting these proteins.

  1. Hippius H, Neundörfer G. The discovery of Alzheimer’s disease. Dialogues Clin Neurosci. 2003;5(1):101-108.
  2. Dujardin S, et al. Tau molecular diversity contributes to clinical heterogeneity in Alzheimer’s disease. Nat Med. 2020;26(8):1256-1263.
  3. Tosun D, et al. Contribution of Alzheimer’s biomarkers and risk factors to cognitive impairment and decline across the Alzheimer’s disease continuum. Alzheimer’s & Dementia. 2022;18(7):1370-1382.
  4. Oh HSH, et al. A cerebrospinal fluid synaptic protein biomarker for prediction of cognitive resilience versus decline in Alzheimer’s disease. Nat Med. 2025.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Sahana Sitaraman, PhD

    Sahana Sitaraman, PhD

    Sahana is a science journalist and an intern at The Scientist, with a background in neuroscience and microbiology. She has previously written for Live Science, Massive Science, and eLife.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Unlock Greater Insights from Blood Samples

Streck
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo
iStock: Ifongdesign

The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven Benchwork

sampled

Products

Product News

A close-up image of a clear plastic 96-well plate with purple liquid inside the wells.

Setting Up Microplate Readers for Optimal Data

BMG LABTECH
Thumb

Thermo Scientific™ IntelliStack™ CO2 and Non-CO2 Incubator Shakers

Thermo Fisher Logo
Serum Thumb

Corning Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

Corning Logo
dispensette-s-group

BRAND® Dispensette® S Bottle Top Dispensers for Precise and Safe Reagent Dispensing

BRANDTECH Scientific logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.