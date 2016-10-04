ADVERTISEMENT
Woman holding a glass of water in one hand and pill in the other
Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors
Researchers caution that it’s too soon to recommend supplements based on the results of a new study.
Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors
Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors

Researchers caution that it’s too soon to recommend supplements based on the results of a new study.

Researchers caution that it’s too soon to recommend supplements based on the results of a new study.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. cognitive decline

cognitive decline

Cartoon of a silhouetted person&rsquo;s bright pink brain being shocked by jumper cables
Electrically Zapping Specific Brain Regions Can Boost Memory
Dan Robitzski | Aug 22, 2022 | 3 min read
Low-intensity electrical stimulation allows older adults to better recall a list of words for at least a month following the treatment, a study finds, providing further evidence for the debated idea that electrical stimulation can enhance cognitive performance.
Tiled blue-gray MRI readouts of a human brain.
Cancer Tied to Reduced Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease
Dan Robitzski | Apr 14, 2022 | 7 min read
Observational evidence for the connection is solidifying, and some clues are emerging about the mechanisms that may explain it.
Ramified cells in a lilac background
Could Vitamin Supplementation Help Alzheimer’s Patients?
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Apr 11, 2022 | 8 min read
Niacin, a form of vitamin B3 used to treat cardiovascular disease, helps immune cells in the brain fight neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s in mice models, according to recent studies. Researchers hope that human clinical trials will swiftly follow.
A model of a brain made of many stacked, thin layers of brightly-colored material.
Neurons Damaged in Dementia Recognize Interruptions to Patterns
Anna Napolitano, PhD | Mar 16, 2022 | 4 min read
A new study reveals a network of neurons that, when disrupted, impairs adaptation to new circumstances in several types of dementia.
white mouse on wheel
Putative Exercise Hormone Irisin Boosts Mouse Brainpower
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Sep 10, 2021 | 4 min read
Mice lacking irisin didn’t exhibit the cognition improvements that typically follow exercise, and in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease, treatment with the hormone reduced cognitive decline.
Dietary Spermidine Boosts Cognition in Insects and Rodents
Ruth Williams | Apr 15, 2021 | 3 min read
Mice and flies given the polyamine in their diet have increased brain cell metabolism and cognitive function, and epidemiological data hints at a similar benefit in humans.
Poor Sleep Linked with Future Amyloid-β Build Up
Abby Olena, PhD | Sep 11, 2020 | 3 min read
Accumulation of the protein was more likely to be found in the brains of people who slept less well years earlier, according to a new study.
Infographic: What Social Isolation Can Mean for the Brain
Catherine Offord | Jul 13, 2020 | 1 min read
People who show low social engagement over long periods of time often show reductions in cognitive function. Studies of the brain may provide clues about this correlation.
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Catherine Offord | Jul 13, 2020 | 10+ min read
Absence of human contact is associated with declines in cognitive function. But as the COVID-19 pandemic brings concerns about the potential harms of isolation to the fore, researchers are still hunting for concrete evidence of a causal role as well as possible mechanisms.
Early Detection of Dementia with Smart Devices
Rachael Moeller Gorman | May 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
Digital biomarkers of cognitive decline could alert us to the early stages of dementia before irreversible damage occurs.
APOE Mutation Linked to Protection From Alzheimer’s: Case Study
Catherine Offord | Nov 5, 2019 | 2 min read
A woman whose DNA suggested she’d develop early-onset dementia staved off cognitive decline for decades.
Genetic Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease Linked to Highly Active Brains
Diana Kwon | Oct 1, 2019 | 5 min read
A growing body of evidence supports the theory that neural hyperactivity and hyperconnectivity precede the pathological changes that lead to neurodegeneration.
neurological brain speech
Computers Extract Disease Clues from Speech
Jef Akst | May 1, 2019 | 4 min read
AI models can pick up subtle alterations in linguistic and vocal attributes of spoken language that may be indicative of failing health.
Young Blood Unproven as Anti-Aging Treatment: US FDA
Carolyn Wilke | Feb 20, 2019 | 2 min read
The agency warns that plasma treatments costing thousands of dollars, which supposedly treat the infirmities of old age, have not been proven “safe or effective.”
the Shanghai skyline shrouded in smog
Air Pollution Linked to Decline in Cognitive Performance
Shawna Williams | Aug 28, 2018 | 1 min read
A study compares verbal and math test scores to air quality measurements in China and finds a correlation.
Researchers Develop Potential Blood Test for Alzheimer’s Disease
Catherine Offord | Feb 1, 2018 | 2 min read
The test uses levels of plasma amyloid-β to estimate the buildup of protein plaques in the brain.
Equivocal Findings of Alzheimer’s Trial Using Young Blood
Catherine Offord | Nov 5, 2017 | 2 min read
A team of Stanford University researchers say that administering young people’s blood plasma to Alzheimer’s patients could improve cognitive function, but the results have been criticized.
How Microbes May Influence Our Behavior
Amy Lewis | Sep 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Researchers are piecing together the links between the gut microbiome and mental health.
Evidence Lacking for Brain-Training Products
Ben Andrew Henry | Oct 4, 2016 | 2 min read
A literature review finds little evidence that commercial brain-training games can improve everyday cognitive performance, citing methodological shortcomings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT