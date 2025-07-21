AAV Avenues for Cell and Gene Therapy
Webinar

AAV Avenues for Cell and Gene Therapy

Learn how recent discoveries are expanding the potential of adeno-associated virus technology.

 LIVE Symposium

September 17-18, 2025
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET

Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) have emerged as essential tools for delivering genetic material into tissues and engineering therapeutic cells. As gene and cell therapies advance, researchers optimize AAV design and enhance vector production to improve targeting, precision, and safety.

In this two-day symposium hosted by The Scientist, experts will discuss the latest advancements, practical applications, and ongoing challenges related to the use of AAVs in cell and gene therapy.

Topics to be covered 

  • Investigating AAV serotype tropism in vivo using fluorescent reporter mouse models
  • Defining the minimal adenoviral helper gene set for improved AAV production and safety
  • Exploring AAV-based immunomodulation to prevent transplant rejection 
  • Developing enhancer-driven AAV vectors for targeted gene expression in the brain
  • Strategies for optimizing chemically defined media for scalable AAV production
          Bill Lagor, PhD


Bill Lagor, PhD
Kyle and Josephine Morrow Endowed Professor
Department of Integrative Physiology
Baylor College of Medicine
          Nerea Zabaleta, PhD


Nerea Zabaleta, PhD
Researcher
Centre for Applied Medical Research 
University of Navarra
          Headshot


Matt Hirsch, PhD
Associate Professor 
Department of Ophthalmology
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
          2


Xiangmin Xu, PhD
Chancellor's Professor
Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology
University of California, Irvine
          Hirotaka Kuroda, PhD



Hirotaka Kuroda, PhD
R&D Engineer
Shimadzu Corporation

