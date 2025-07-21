AAV Avenues for Cell and Gene Therapy

LIVE Symposium
September 17-18, 2025
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET
Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) have emerged as essential tools for delivering genetic material into tissues and engineering therapeutic cells. As gene and cell therapies advance, researchers optimize AAV design and enhance vector production to improve targeting, precision, and safety.
In this two-day symposium hosted by The Scientist, experts will discuss the latest advancements, practical applications, and ongoing challenges related to the use of AAVs in cell and gene therapy.
Topics to be covered
- Investigating AAV serotype tropism in vivo using fluorescent reporter mouse models
- Defining the minimal adenoviral helper gene set for improved AAV production and safety
- Exploring AAV-based immunomodulation to prevent transplant rejection
- Developing enhancer-driven AAV vectors for targeted gene expression in the brain
- Strategies for optimizing chemically defined media for scalable AAV production
Bill Lagor, PhD
Nerea Zabaleta, PhD
Matt Hirsch, PhD
Xiangmin Xu, PhD
Hirotaka Kuroda, PhD
