AAV Avenues for Cell and Gene Therapy

LIVE Symposium

September 17-18, 2025

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET

Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) have emerged as essential tools for delivering genetic material into tissues and engineering therapeutic cells. As gene and cell therapies advance, researchers optimize AAV design and enhance vector production to improve targeting, precision, and safety.

In this two-day symposium hosted by The Scientist, experts will discuss the latest advancements, practical applications, and ongoing challenges related to the use of AAVs in cell and gene therapy.

Topics to be covered

Investigating AAV serotype tropism in vivo using fluorescent reporter mouse models

Defining the minimal adenoviral helper gene set for improved AAV production and safety

Exploring AAV-based immunomodulation to prevent transplant rejection

Developing enhancer-driven AAV vectors for targeted gene expression in the brain

Strategies for optimizing chemically defined media for scalable AAV production



Bill Lagor, PhD

Kyle and Josephine Morrow Endowed Professor

Department of Integrative Physiology

Baylor College of Medicine



Nerea Zabaleta, PhD

Researcher

Centre for Applied Medical Research

University of Navarra



Matt Hirsch, PhD

Associate Professor

Department of Ophthalmology

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill



Xiangmin Xu, PhD

Chancellor's Professor

Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology

University of California, Irvine





Hirotaka Kuroda, PhD

R&D Engineer

Shimadzu Corporation

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors









Silver Sponsors







