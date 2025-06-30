Conceptual image of a blue DNA helix with bubbles of various sizes in the background.
Advances in Methylation Detection and Custom Capture Panels

Early cancer detection research gets a boost from cutting-edge methylation analysis technology.

The methylome plays an important role in a wide range or physiological processes, including in cancer, where certain epigenetic changes can drive disease. Scientists can sequence cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from blood samples in liquid biopsies to identify cancer at an early stage and enhance timely treatment efforts for improved patient outcomes. Advances in methylation sequencing allow researchers to pinpoint the unique epigenetic signatures of cancer by analyzing malignancy patterns present in cfDNA.

Download this article to explore how scientists engaged in early cancer diagnostics research can maximize methylation sequencing workflows using cutting edge methylation detection and custom capture panel technology.

