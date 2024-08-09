Oligonucleotide therapeutics are becoming increasingly popular, with scientists developing treatments for rare diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders. To ensure their quality, researchers must differentiate between the expected oligonucleotides and impurities, such as truncated or chemically modified versions of the desired product. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry is capable of precisely quantifying oligonucleotides, while having the specificity required for impurity analysis.

Download this application note from Shimadzu to learn how its LCMS-2050 single quadrupole liquid chromatograph mass spectrometer enables accurate mass confirmation over a range of oligonucleotide sizes and sensitive impurity identification.