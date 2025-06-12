Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the latest enhancements to the Agilent 8850 Gas Chromatograph (GC) , including compatibility with single and triple quadrupole mass spectrometry (MS) systems and related tools and technologies to improve laboratory productivity. The unique design and compact size of the 8850 GC make it one of the fastest and smallest benchtop GC/MS available. It is explicitly designed for labs that require high speed and high performance in a space-saving format.

MS compatibility with the 8850 GC significantly boosts its ability to identify and quantify complex samples, making it ideal for applications in chemicals, energy, food, environmental, and forensic laboratories. MS provides detailed molecular and composition information, which is essential for accurate identification. With its high sensitivity and specificity, MS allows for precise measurement of trace substances.

To further extend the benefit of the smallest MS-connected GC available, increased temperature range, compatibility with the CTC PAL3 Series 2 Autosampler Systems, Multi-Mode Inlet (MMI), and backflush are also announced. These enabling tools expand the utility of MS for high-throughput labs and labs that analyze complex samples. This versatility greatly extends supported application areas for both research and industrial markets.

"Agilent is excited to continue the evolution of the 8850 GC, adding the power of mass spectrometry,” said Mike Zhang, president of the Applied Markets Group at Agilent. “The innovations, accelerated through the Ignite Transformation, will meet or exceed the growing customer needs and further fortify Agilent as the partner of choice for their GC and GCMS solutions."

"Combining its compact size, superior power and gas savings, and innovative design with expanded capabilities, the 8850 GC provides great benefits in a small package, helping labs meet their analytical and sustainability goals more easily," added Jim Gearing, associate vice president of marketing in the Gas Phase Division at Agilent.

The 8850 GC is engineered to deliver up to 300°C/min oven ramp rates and fast cool-down times, significantly increasing throughput and reducing turnaround times. With 45% less power usage compared to other benchtop GC systems, the 8850 GC helps analytical labs achieve their sustainability goals and save on energy costs. When combined with the 5977C, 7000E, or 7010D MS systems, the 8850 GC delivers speed, powerful instrument intelligence, and significant space and energy savings, making it an ideal choice for labs focused on high-performance analysis and environmental responsibility.